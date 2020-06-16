Bishop breaks through hospital clergy ban and anoints local pro-life leader

Sid Marcus, a local pro life leader for many years in Maryland, and his wife Susanna were involved while operating a motorcycle in an accident with a drunk driver around Memorial Day and both ended up in the hospital with numerous injuries. Sid has gone through a number of surgeries himself and is still hospitalized while wife Susanna has been released to physical therapy.
The hospital where Sid has been treated has been denying clergy entry unless and until danger of death for reasons of COVID precautions but, despite the ban, Bishop Coffey, an active prolife witness himself, of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, was able to gain entry yesterday and to anoint Sid in the hospital.
Of Hidden Manna and a Shining Stone: A Meditation on a Text From Revelation - In the Office of Readings for Corpus Christi there is an antiphon rich in meaning yet at the same time mysterious: I will give to the one who is victorio...
15 hours ago
No comments:
Post a Comment